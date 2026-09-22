YSRCP protest at SAAP office triggers tension

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Monday as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and activists staged a protest demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 sports quota recruitment.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters after they attempted to cross barricades and enter the SAAP office. Several agitators from YSRC party and DSC aspirants were detained.

The situation turned tense for some time after the police intervened. YSRCP leaders engaged in arguments with the police when the latter tried to prevent the protest and entry into the SAAP office.

It may be recalled that the NTR district police had denied permission for the protest, citing law-and-order and traffic concerns. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Section 30 of the Police Act were reportedly in force in Vijayawada.

The controversy relates to 372 teacher posts filled under the sports quota in Mega DSC-2025 without a written examination. Candidates selected under the quota have rejected allegations of fraudulent certificates and said their appointments were based on their sporting achievements and valid documents.

The party demanded an independent investigation into the recruitment process and sought action against those responsible. Anticipating tension, police erected three layers of barricades around the SAAP office to prevent the protesters from entering.

The situation became tense when YSRCP leaders, including Jogi Ramesh, Devineni Avinash and Merugu Nagarjuna, attempted to proceed towards the office. Protesters later staged a sit-in on the road. At the same time, sports-quota teachers reached the SAAP office leading to rival slogans and a confrontation.