149 APSP constables complete training

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 149 APSP constables of the 2025-26 batch passed out after completing their training at the 6th Battalion APSP BTC Parade Grounds here on Tuesday, with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha urging the new recruits to uphold discipline, integrity and humanity and make the police uniform a symbol of public confidence.

Anitha, attended the Passing Out Parade as the chief guest, and received ceremonial salute from trained constables and presented awards to those who excelled during the training.

The Home Minister said the recruitment process for 6,000 constables had overcome several hurdles and was completed with the initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The stipend for constables undergoing training had been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,000, she said.

Training had been completed for around 5,800 constables at 21 training centres across the State. Nearly 1,000 women constables completed training.

Anitha asked them to be prepared to handle disasters, bandobust duties and emergencies efficiently. They should keep pace with changing crime patterns by acquiring technological skills.