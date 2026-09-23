AP CM’s Kuppam tour spurs 100% strike rate hopes

KUPPAM: The two-day visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kuppam has further given a boost to the TDP cadre across Chittoor district with a focus on acquiring a decisive mandate in the ensuing local body elections.
Naidu used his Kuppam visit to formally step up the TDP‑led NDA’s campaign for local body polls, urging voters to deliver a one‑sided mandate to the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. The two‑day tour went beyond development works, giving him a chance to engage directly with cadre and leaders while reviewing election preparedness with a goal of a cent per cent strike rate.
Party MLAs Gurajala Jagan Mohan, N Amarnath Reddy, Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Punganur in-charge Madhusudan Naidu, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao and other senior leaders, including APSRTC Vice Chairman Muni Rathnam, MLC Kancherla Srikanth held discussions with the Chief Minister.
Party sources said Naidu sought feedback from local leaders on potential candidates for wards and MPTC seats. He also emphasised that candidate selection should be taken into account the views of local people and also reviewed the functioning of constituency-level cluster and mandal in-charges.
Another key direction of the Chief Minister was the need for better coordination among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP at the local level. His political attack on the YSRCP during the Kuppam public meeting also added a campaign tone to the visit.
Naidu urged people to support the NDA and linked the local body elections with the government’s ability to implement its agenda at the grassroots level.
The Kuppam visit also saw the Chief Minister highlighting water conservation and irrigation-related initiatives, while development works and connectivity projects were used to reinforce the government’s development pitch in the constituency.
For the TDP organisation, however, the political take away from the two-day tour appears to be the message to
prepare for the local body elections with greater coordination, stronger booth-level mobilisation and careful candidate selection to get a 100 per cent strike rate.