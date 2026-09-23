AP CM’s Kuppam tour spurs 100% strike rate hopes

KUPPAM: The two-day visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kuppam has further given a boost to the TDP cadre across Chittoor district with a focus on acquiring a decisive mandate in the ensuing local body elections.

Naidu used his Kuppam visit to formally step up the TDP‑led NDA’s campaign for local body polls, urging voters to deliver a one‑sided mandate to the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. The two‑day tour went beyond development works, giving him a chance to engage directly with cadre and leaders while reviewing election preparedness with a goal of a cent per cent strike rate.

Party MLAs Gurajala Jagan Mohan, N Amarnath Reddy, Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Punganur in-charge Madhusudan Naidu, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao and other senior leaders, including APSRTC Vice Chairman Muni Rathnam, MLC Kancherla Srikanth held discussions with the Chief Minister.

Party sources said Naidu sought feedback from local leaders on potential candidates for wards and MPTC seats. He also emphasised that candidate selection should be taken into account the views of local people and also reviewed the functioning of constituency-level cluster and mandal in-charges.