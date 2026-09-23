Four youths killed, one critically injured after being hit by train in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

VIZIANAGARAM: Four youths were killed and another critically injured after they were hit by a train near Jayakrishnapuram in Tekkali mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

The youths were reportedly heading out for fishing when they were struck by the Rajya Rani Express, which was travelling from Berhampur to Gunupur.

The deceased were identified as Visaradharao, Dileep, Sarath and Shiva, all from Damara village in Tekkali mandal. Another youth, identified as Solomon Raju, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Tekkali District Hospital for treatment.

Tekkali Revenue Divisional Officer Krishnamurthy and Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar visited the spot after being alerted about the incident. Officials launched rescue operations and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu took stock of the incident and spoke to officials about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Expressing grief over the loss of four lives, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The minister directed revenue and police officials to reach the spot and expedite relief and support measures. He also instructed officials to ensure that the families of the victims were informed and provided assistance without delay.

Atchannaidu spoke to local leaders over the phone and asked them to coordinate with administrative officials during the relief operations. He also directed the medical team to ensure that the injured youth received the best possible advanced treatment.