Hotels, PGs monitored in real time across Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the police department was extensively adopting technology to bring services closer to people and strengthen their sense of safety and confidence.

As part of the initiative, two advanced technology-based services were launched in Guntur on Tuesday. He inaugurated the AI-based Centralised Drone Monitoring Portal (CDMP) at Guntur SP office and unveiled the ‘SafeStay’ app and logo.

The SafeStay application has been developed to provide police with real-time details of people staying at hotels and PG accommodations across the State. It will also provide occupancy-related information, helping the police in public safety, crime prevention and investigation.

The CDMP will enable officials to monitor live feeds from drones being used for policing purposes across Andhra Pradesh through a single centralised dashboard. The portal incorporates AI-based monitoring and advanced analytics to facilitate better assessment of field-level situations and quicker response.

A secure Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) login system has been introduced to regulate access to information based on the officer’s level and responsibilities. The portal has been designed to enable secure monitoring of drone feeds without relying on online platforms.

He said the department had been introducing large-scale technological innovations in policing over the past one-and-a-half years. “Introducing new technology alone is not enough; its benefits should reach people directly,” he said, stressing the need to use technology effectively in crime prevention, detection and investigation.

Technology would also play a key role in women’s safety, drug control, crime investigation and preventive policing, he said. The DGP said people should not have to visit police offices repeatedly to access services and that police services should reach their doorstep. Hotel industry representatives welcomed SafeStay, saying digital connectivity between guests, hotels and police would strengthen guest safety.