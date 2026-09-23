Andhra Pradesh

IG Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam welcomes four Asiatic lion cubs

The cubs belong to the Asiatic lion species, which is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972
The cubs
The cubs Express
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VISHAKAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has recorded the birth of four Asiatic lion cubs under its conservation breeding programme.

The cubs were born about a month ago and have been under the care and protection of their mother during the initial period, IGZP Curator G Mangamma said.

The cubs belong to the Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica), which is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Asiatic lion now survives in the wild only in and around the Gir landscape of Gujarat, India. It is slightly smaller than the African lion and has a distinctive fold of skin along the belly.

Mangamma said the birth of the four cubs was an encouraging development for the zoo’s conservation breeding programme.

Visakhapatnam
Asiatic lion cubs

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