Jagan to meet Governor and report alleged TDP-backed attacks on workers protesting against DSC irregularities

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will meet the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, September 23, to formally report alleged TDP-backed physical attacks on party workers protesting against irregularities in the mega DSC recruitment drive and demand a CBI inquiry.

In a meeting with party leaders on Tuesday to assess the violence during the party’s statewide agitation, Jagan alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh orchestrated the deliberate disruption of peaceful rallies.

He accused the ruling dispensation of deploying violent groups, which he characterised as a ‘rowdy force’ rather than political cadres — to divert attention whenever corruption and recruitment scams are exposed. Jagan further alleged that an organised attempt was made to incite violence, claiming that attackers snatched lathis from on-duty police personnel.