Kapunadu leader Galla Subramanyam passes away at 67

VIJAYAWADA: Galla Subramanyam, 67, a Kapunadu leader, journalist, editor, publisher and social-community activist, passed away, leaving behind nearly four decades of service to the Kapu community justice.

Subramanyam was associated with social movements and worked closely with community leaders and organisations. His contribution included providing hostel facilities for poor students, publishing the Kapunadu magazine and organising Vanabhojanalu and other programmes. His office served as a platform for Dalits, BCs and others seeking help.

APCC Vice President leader Kolanukonda Shivaji, i expressed deep shock and conveyed condolences to Subramanyam’s family. Recalling his close association with him as a colleague and friend, Shivaji said the ideals associated with Vangaveeti Ranga and Kapunadu were central to Subramanyam’s life.

He appealed to the government to issue a special G.O. and accord state honours to Subramanyam and conduct his last rites with full government honours in recognition of his nearly 45 years of service.