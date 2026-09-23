Manyam and Vizianagaram districts to receive heavy rainfall

VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATHIPURAM/MANYAM: Following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district from September 22 to 2 due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam collectors have sounded a high alert.

The IMD predicted that Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with strong surface wind speeds reaching 50 to 70 KMPH in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Vizianagaram collector S Ramsundar Reddy and Parvathipuram-Manyam collector N Prabhakar Reddy have prepared the ground to face any circumstances.

They have setup 24/7 special disaster control room at their office to monitor the situation.

They have also directed all district and mandal-level officials to remain on high alert and implement strict preventive measures to avert any loss of life or property.

They have also announced a one-day holiday on Wednesday for all private and government educational institutions, besides cancelling the leaves of all government officials and employees.