Model Primary School developed under P-4 in AP

VIZIANAGARAM: Lord Kitchener Model Primary School in Nagojipeta under Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC), once plagued by neglect and poor infrastructure, has undergone a complete facelift under the state government’s prestigious initiative P-4 (Public-Private-People Partnership). With 16 local donors mobilising Rs 6.16 lakh the school, which was once in dilapidated state, is now completely renovated under the P-4 framework.

The school now has a modern kitchen facility, Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water plant, five smart LED TVs for interactive learning, fresh campus-wide painting and artwork, greenery and a plantation drive. Inspired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s P-4 framework, local MLA Aditi Vijayalaxmi took the major initiative and 16 donors responded. Kusumanchi Shantaram donated Rs 1.80 lakh for the school kitchen, Avanapu Vijay donated Rs 1.50 lakh for painting work while Chintagunti Nageswara Rao donated Rs 1.10 lakh for LED television sets.