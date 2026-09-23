Nandi Awards set for revival after eight years in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman P Bharath Bhushan announced major decisions on revival of Nandi Awards.

The key decision is for 2012 to 2016, whatever awards were announced - nearly 330 awards in film & TV - will be presented now. From 2017 to 2024, when no award functions were held, applications will be called again but only for four categories - first best film, second best film and two Special Jury awards.

For 2025, award functions will be held like earlier with full categories. The tentative schedule is December in Amaravati. National Film Awards - NTR, BN Reddy, Nagireddy-Chakrapani, Raghupathi Venkaiah - announced earlier will be given at same function.

For TV awards, a similar pattern will follow. The ceremony will be held in the fourth week of December in Tirupati. For 2012-16, announced awards will be given, for 2017-24 three awards including first, second best and special jury, and for 2025 full-fledged awards.

Corporation MD K. Viswanathan said notifications will be issued today and applications taken from tomorrow. He said the aim is to boost Nandi brand built over many years with a successful programme.

Viswanathan said the government considers Telugu cinema as pride. The Telugu community has taken Tollywood to the national and international stage and the government wants to encourage it. The government does not see Telangana or Andhra separately, it sees Telugu as one.