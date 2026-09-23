Rajamahendravaram Parks to get a facelift in four packages

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) is transforming urban parks into vibrant recreational spaces, aiming to promote public health, leisure and environmental sustainability.

The parks are being developed in phases with modern amenities catering to children, youth, women and senior citizens. Speaking to TNIE, the RMC Commissioner Rahul Meena said the development works were taken up under four packages.

Under Package-I, five theme-based parks were developed for Rs 1.96 crore, offering visitors opportunities for recreation and learning.

The Musical Park at All Bank Colony has emerged as a special attraction, featuring sculptures shaped like musical instruments, including the veena, guitar, harmonium and tabla.

Visitors can connect their mobile phones through Bluetooth to enjoy music while walking. A dedicated stage for musical and cultural programmes, along with two high-mast lights, has also been provided.

A Fruit Park in Saidipika Nagar, Ward 10, developed with Rs 28.50 lakh, introduces children to different fruits, their names and uses through information boards and QR codes. The Model Colony Park in the 10th division has been developed as a Yoga Park, providing space for yoga, meditation and exercise.

Under Package-II, eight parks are being developed with Rs 1.90 crore, while seven parks under Package-III involve another Rs 1.90 crore. Package-IV covers four parks at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

The corporation has already developed 25 parks and plans to add another 22 before the Godavari Pushkarams. Basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets, lighting, walking tracks, greenery, compound walls and gates, are being provided at the parks in the city.