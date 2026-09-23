Rs 27 crore for new Ayush hospitals in six districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of National Ayurveda Day, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced a major initiative to overhaul the state’s traditional healthcare infrastructure by deploying funding for government Ayurvedic hospitals, dispensaries, and educational institutions.

Speaking under the national theme “Ayurveda for a Healthy Tomorrow,” he outlined a series of financial approvals aimed at modernizing facilities, purchasing advanced medical equipment, and expanding free healthcare services across rural and urban regions.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 27 crore to construct 50-bed integrated Ayush hospitals and procure equipment in six districts.

Another Rs 4.11 crore was allocated for infrastructure and maintenance at Vizag’s integrated Ayush hospital and Rs 1.50 crore for Kakinada.

Over Rs 46.23 crore was earmarked to upgrade dispensaries, including civil works, equipment, furniture and digital networking. Funds were allocated for free medicines, Panchakarma centres and an Akshi Tarpana pilot at NRS Hospital, Vijayawada. Medical education infrastructure will be strengthened with allocations for Ayurveda colleges in Kakinada, Dharmavaram and Vijayawada. De-addiction centres and an Ayush Sports Medicine Centre received funds.

The government allocated Rs 6.50 crore for the ‘Ayur Vidya’ programme, Rs 62.40 lakh for ‘Vayo Mitra’, Rs 2.05 crore for specialised geriatric care and Rs 8.50 lakh for ‘Supraja’ prenatal and neonatal services.