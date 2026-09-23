Rs 33,485 crore for NTR Bharosa pensions in 2026-27: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA:: The State government has allocated Rs 33,485.10 crore for payment of NTR Bharosa pensions during the 2026-27 financial year to social security for nearly 62 lakh beneficiaries across the State.

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas, said on Tuesday that pensions would continue to be delivered at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, ensuring uninterrupted support to senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, single women and eligible beneficiaries from various occupational groups.

The Minister said that of the 62 lakh pensioners, about 9.34 lakh beneficiaries covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) would receive the Central government’s share directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts from October 1 under the SNASPARSH system. He clarified that the change in the payment mechanism would not affect the total pension amount received by beneficiaries.

The State government’s share would continue to be distributed in cash at the beneficiaries’ homes through Swarna Gramam and Swarna Ward staff.Under the revised arrangement, beneficiaries aged 60 to 79 years under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will receive Rs 200 from the Centre through bank accounts and Rs 3,800 from the State in cash, taking the total pension to Rs 4,000.

Persons aged 80 years and above will receive Rs 500 from the Centre and Rs 3,500 from the State. Widow pension beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) will receive a total pension of Rs 4,000, while beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) will continue to receive Rs 6,000 per month.

AP restores higher pension benefits for seniors

The State government on Tuesday issued orders restoring higher additional pension benefits for retired employees aged above 70 and 75. Pensioners above 70 will now receive an extra 10 per cent, while those above 75 will get 15 per cent. AP JAC Amaravati welcomed the move, noting it followed a three-year campaign.

The association said the rates, fixed at 10 and 15 per cent in 2019, were reduced to 7 and 12 per cent during discussions on the 11th Pay Revision Commission in 2022. The demand for restoration was repeatedly raised before the Joint Staff Council and Group of Ministers and featured in recent agitation programmes.