Rs 820-crore infra boost to ULBs in four districts in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Urban infrastructure in Guntur, Bapatla, Vijayawada in NTR district and Krishna district is set for a major boost with Rs 820 crore sanctioned under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and other urban development programmes.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday virtually laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 11,359 crore in 123 municipalities and municipal corporations across the State from Kadapalle in Kuppam segment.

Guntur district has been allocated Rs 527 crore for four urban local bodies — Rs 250 crore for Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation, Rs 205 crore for Guntur Municipal Corporation, Rs 44 crore for Tenali and Rs 28 crore for Ponnur.

Collector CM Saikanth Varma said the integrated works would accelerate Guntur’s development alongside the capital region. Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi sought underground cable ducts on a model road, underground solid-waste storage facilities and development of a ‘Smart Ward.’ Guntur East MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed welcomed the Rs 205-crore allocation to GMC, saying it would extend infrastructure to peripheral areas.

Bapatla district has received Rs 90 crore, with Bapatla, Chirala and Repalle municipalities getting Rs 30 crore each. Collector V Vinod Kumar directed officials to maintain accountability by displaying allocations, progress reports and before-and-after photographs of projects.

In Vijayawada, Rs 140 crore has been allocated to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for roads, streetlights, parks and other civic amenities. VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra participated in the stone laying programme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.