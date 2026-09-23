Teachers deplore attacks on sports Quota DSC recruits in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers and sports associations on Tuesday staged protests across the State condemning the attack on teachers selected through the Mega DSC-2025 Sports Quota at the Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Strongly condemning the physical attacks, abusive behaviour and threats against teachers, association leaders demanded action against those responsible. Following the call given by teachers’ associations, teachers across all districts sported black badges and staged protests during the lunch break. They demanded that the government provide security to teachers and take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

In Palnadu, teachers staged a black-badge protest in Muppalla mandal. District teachers’ association leaders P.I.J. Mariyaraju, Matangi Sambasivarao, Papasani Ramesh and others participated. In Visakhapatnam, a protest was held at Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School under the leadership of teachers’ association leader Boni Appalanaidu.

Representatives of teachers’ associations said objections to recruitment processes, eligibility criteria or Sports Quota selections should be raised with authorities or through legal remedies. They said there was no justification for physically attacking, abusing or threatening teachers and sought adequate protection and special legal measures.

Para Sports Association of AP president Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao, general secretary V Ramaswamy and others condemned attacks on sportspersons and sports teachers.

They urged that sportspersons’ talent and achievements, including those appointed through Sports Quota in Mega DSC-2025, not be dragged into political controversies or disputes.

The Andhra Kabaddi Association condemned the attacks, threats and alleged humiliation of sportspersons selected through Mega DSC-2025. Citing official records, it said kabaddi players appointed through DSC had recognised sporting credentials. It urged the government to protect the dignity and safety of teachers and sportspersons and take action against those responsible.