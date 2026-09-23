Thousands witness Aswa Vahanam Seva in AP

Despite intermittent rain, cultural troupes from more than 10 states presented classical dances, devotional music and bhajans ahead of the massive wooden chariot, whose movement was coordinated by TTD’s security, vigilance and engineering wings. After hours‑long processions, the deities were escorted back for Snapana Tirumanjanam, a ritual bath with herbal water.

By evening, focus shifted to the Aswa Vahanam, symbolising the Kalki Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Priests and Vaishnavite scholars led the horse‑carrier strictly under Vaikhanasa Agama principles, with devotees chanting “Govinda Nama.”

TTD Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra confirmed the completion of major vehicle processions. The festival concludes on Wednesday with the Chakrasnanam ritual at Swami Pushkarini and Dwajavarohanam flag‑lowering ceremony