Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 22,177.84 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 22,177.84 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 19,739 jobs, besides clearing a policy framework for empanelling social media influencers to publicise government programmes.
Disclosing the details to the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the cabinet cleared Rs 5,176.56 crore worth of energy projects, expected to create 2,240 jobs, including a 675-MW solar project in Sri Sathya Sai district and solar-wind hybrid projects in YSR Kadapa and Kurnool districts.
Industries and commerce proposals worth Rs 4,332.49 crore, with 4,885 jobs, were also approved. These include a Rs 3,000-crore greenfield project by My Home Industries in Palnadu district and an initial `100-crore investment by Caterpillar.
Food-processing projects worth Rs 3,734.18 crore and IT and electronics projects worth Rs 526.25 crore were cleared. The latter include a Deloitte IT/ITES campus and a Muthoot Fincorp AI-Tech Training Centre in Visakhapatnam and quantum technology projects in Amaravati.
Tourism projects worth Rs 408.26 crore, expected to generate 1,765 jobs, were also approved. Rs 1,548.98 crore for Amaravati. The Cabinet approved revised administrative sanction of Rs 1,548.98 crore for Critical Infrastructure and Investment Plan (CIIP) works in all gram panchayats within Amaravati, replacing the earlier sanction of Rs 904 crore.
It also approved allotment of 8.25 acres of government land in Tirupati to ISKCON for establishing a Vedic Cultural and Spiritual Centre.
The Cabinet approved revised administrative sanctions of Rs 125.65 crore for CC lining of the Kuppam Branch Canal under HNSS Phase-II and Rs 337.90 crore for HNSS main canal lining and tunnel works in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.
It also cleared 12 super-passage works under the Polavaram Left Main Canal. A major Cabinet decision was the approval for allotment of 400 acres to Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for setting up a brownfield shipbuilding and ship repair facility at Machilipatnam Port with an investment of about Rs 8,000 crore.
The facility, planned along nearly 1.7 km of waterfront, will undertake construction of defence and Coast Guard vessels besides commercial and export shipbuilding and ship repairs.
The project is expected to create around 8,000 jobs, including 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employment opportunities, over five to eight years.
SM content creators to be appointed in State
Minister Parthasarathy said the State Cabinet approved the formulation of a Social Media Influencers (SMIs) Policy to identify, verify and empanel credible content creators for disseminating information on government welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and development programmes. The policy will cover creators on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X. The initial empanelment will be for one year and may be extended by another two years, one year at a time, based on performance of the candidates
Nod to 4 new police commissionerates
The Cabinet approved police commissionerate headquarters in Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Tirupati and Kurnool to strengthen law and order and improve coordination among police wings in rapidly urbanising centres. Each will be headed by an IGP/DIGP-rank officer as Commissioner of Police. The existing police cadre will be redistributed and redesignated as per needs. Rajamahendravaram commissionerate will have three territorial zones, while Guntur and Tirupati will have four zones each. Kurnool will have two territorial zones