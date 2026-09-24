Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 22,177.84 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 22,177.84 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 19,739 jobs, besides clearing a policy framework for empanelling social media influencers to publicise government programmes.

Disclosing the details to the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the cabinet cleared Rs 5,176.56 crore worth of energy projects, expected to create 2,240 jobs, including a 675-MW solar project in Sri Sathya Sai district and solar-wind hybrid projects in YSR Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Industries and commerce proposals worth Rs 4,332.49 crore, with 4,885 jobs, were also approved. These include a Rs 3,000-crore greenfield project by My Home Industries in Palnadu district and an initial `100-crore investment by Caterpillar.

Food-processing projects worth Rs 3,734.18 crore and IT and electronics projects worth Rs 526.25 crore were cleared. The latter include a Deloitte IT/ITES campus and a Muthoot Fincorp AI-Tech Training Centre in Visakhapatnam and quantum technology projects in Amaravati.

Tourism projects worth Rs 408.26 crore, expected to generate 1,765 jobs, were also approved. Rs 1,548.98 crore for Amaravati. The Cabinet approved revised administrative sanction of Rs 1,548.98 crore for Critical Infrastructure and Investment Plan (CIIP) works in all gram panchayats within Amaravati, replacing the earlier sanction of Rs 904 crore.