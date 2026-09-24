APCRDA allots 30 plots to landowners via e-lottery

VIJAYAWADA: Furthering the land allotment and acquisition roadmap for the greenfield capital, the APCRDA on Wednesday conducted an online e-lottery to allocate 30 returnable plots to landowners while securing a fresh voluntary contribution of 12.215 acres under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS 2.0).

At an allotment event held at the APCRDA headquarters in Rayapudi, 30 returnable plots, comprising 25 residential and five commercial sites, were distributed to 10 beneficiaries from Lingayapalem, Velagapudi and Venkatapalem villages.

The e-lottery addressed voluntary land pooling contributions as well as grievances from farmers whose allotted plots were affected by road alignment changes, pending litigation or acquisition issues.

APCRDA Director-Lands (Capital City) K S Bhagyarekha, Special Deputy Collectors M Sheshireddy and B Sai Srinivasa Naik, and LPS Coordination Officer V David Raju handed over provisional allotment certificates to the farmers.

Plan to prioritise land use, infra in capital region

APCRDA has begun preparing a comprehensive master development plan for the Capital Region, focusing on land use, infrastructure, population growth and economic expansion.

Additional Commissioner T Rahul Kumar Reddy asked 13 ULBs to review the draft, submit suggestions and facilitate feedback through designated coordination officers.