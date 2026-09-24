Arvind Bhadoria appointed as new BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge

VIJAYAWADA: In a major organisational restructuring ahead of upcoming electoral and organisational challenges, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday announced the appointment of new State In-charges (Prabharis) and Co-In-charges (Saha Prabharis) across various states and Union Territories.

The appointments, issued by BJP National Headquarters In-charge Tarun Chugh, come into effect immediately.

For the Telugu states, Dr. Arvind Bhadoria has been appointed as the Prabhari for Andhra Pradesh, with Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan named as the Sah Prabhari (co-in-charge).

In Telangana, senior leader Sunil Bansal will continue as the State Prabhari, assisted by Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma as Sah Prabharis.

Significantly, prominent leaders from the Telugu region have been entrusted with key responsibilities in other states.

Former Andhra Pradesh BJP President D. Purandeswari has been appointed as the State Prabhari for Odisha.

Meanwhile, BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna from Telangana has been named the Sah Prabhari for Tamil Nadu, working alongside Prabhari Ram Madhav.

BJP Andhra Pradesh State President PVN Madhav on Wednesday expressed happiness over the appointment of Dr. Arvind Bhadoria as the party’s State In-charge (Prabhari) and Vanathi Srinivasan as Co-In-charge (Sah Prabhari).