CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for LVPEI, highlights capital Amaravati

AMARAVATI: Laying the foundation stone for yet another premier healthcare and research institution in the greenfield capital, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pooja) and unveiled the plaque for the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at Abbarajupalem in Thullur mandal.

Spanning 12 acres, the state-of-the-art ‘Sudha and Venkat Jasti Campus’ is designed to cater to over 3 lakh patients annually, while doubling as an advanced centre for ophthalmic research, professional training, community health initiatives, and a specialised ‘Eye & Brain Centre’.

Addressing a massive public gathering following the ceremony, Chief Minister Naidu expressed immense pride in welcoming LVPEI to Amaravati as it builds momentum toward becoming a global knowledge and healthcare hub.

Commending LVPEI founders Dr GN Rao and Venkat Jasti for their transformative vision, Naidu highlighted that the institute—which has already provided care to over 3 crore patients across 319 centres in four states—will elevate its Amaravati campus into a world-class destination for cutting-edge eye research, community health, and digital health eye profiling.

Detailing the capital’s rapid infrastructure surge, Naidu stated that developmental works worth approximately `50,000 crore are actively progressing across Amaravati. The capital’s master plan includes inner and outer ring roads, an international airport, a dedicated Sports City.