CM Chandrababu Naidu moots stringent law to protect public assets

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have directed the ruling alliance to gear up for the local body elections, asserting that the NDA government is ready to face the polls whenever the State Election Commission (SEC) announces the schedule.

Interacting with his Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu asked the District Incharge Ministers to strengthen coordination and unity among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, and work towards ensuring the success of alliance candidates in the local body elections.

The Chief Minister told the Ministers to take responsibility for the electoral performance of the alliance in their respective areas, and intensify coordination with the party machinery at the grassroots level.

Law and order also figured prominently in the meeting. Naidu directed officials to examine the possibility of introducing a stringent legislation, on the lines of provisions applicable to offences involving railway property, against those who damage government and public assets.

He alleged that anti-social elements were attempting to create disturbances under the guise of political activity. He accused YSRCP activists of trying to disrupt peace, and alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was instigating such activities from Bengaluru.