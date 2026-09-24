CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for horticulture hub on October 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the foundation for Rayalaseema horticulture hub and launch project work at Madanapalle on October 2.

The Central Government will provide Rs 40,000 crore under Purvodaya scheme for the project and another Rs 60,000 crore is expected through private investments.

The project will be implemented across the four erstwhile districts of Rayalaseema as well as Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The project secured through the serious efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu aims to promote horticulture-related activities in drought-prone areas and strengthen the agricultural economy of the region. While the State Government is completing irrigation projects to provide assured water for cultivation of crops.