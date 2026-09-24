Deadline for liquor shop license renewal ends in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department has decided against any further extension of the deadline for renewal of A4 liquor shop licences for 2026-27, with officials directed to complete the maximum possible number of renewals by midnight on Wednesday.

As per the latest district-wise status as on September 23, a total of 3,650 A4 shops had been notified for renewal across the State. Of these, 3,236 shops opted for renewal, including 2,873 shops that fully paid the renewal Retail Excise Tax (RET) and 33 shops that made partial payments. Overall, 88.7 per cent of the notified shops opted for renewal, while 80 per cent of the notified shops had made payments.

The highest percentage of payment against notified shops was recorded in East Godavari at 97.1 per cent, followed by Alluri Sitharama Raju at 94.7 per cent, Sri Satya Sai at 91.8 per cent, Konaseema at 91.1 per cent and Eluru at 91 per cent. At the lower end were Guntur with 64.5 per cent, Bapatla with 68.8 per cent and Visakhapatnam with 69 per cent.

The Excise authorities have instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and District Prohibition and Excise Officers (DPEOs) to closely monitor the progress through nodal officers up to 12 midnight on September 23 and ensure maximum disposal of renewal applications.