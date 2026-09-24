Deep depression dumps 28 cm rain on Vizag, heads towards Odisha as states brace for flooding

Heavy rain battered parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Thursday as a deep depression that crossed the north Andhra coast brought downpours, disrupted road connectivity and inundated low-lying areas, with authorities in both states stepping up preparedness amid the threat of flooding.

The system crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At 8.30 am, it lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, about 70 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam and 80 km south-southeast of Rayagada.

The IMD said the deep depression was likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken into a depression by Thursday evening, before weakening further over the following 24 hours. The system had maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kmph.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Visakhapatnam recording 28 cm, Koyyalagudem 20 cm, and Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada and Peddapuram 15 cm each in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Several other places received more than 5 cm of rain.