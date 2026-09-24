Deep depression dumps 28 cm rain on Vizag, heads towards Odisha as states brace for flooding

Heavy rain battered parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Thursday as a deep depression that crossed the north Andhra coast brought downpours, disrupted road connectivity and inundated low-lying areas, with authorities in both states stepping up preparedness amid the threat of flooding.
The system crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At 8.30 am, it lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, about 70 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam and 80 km south-southeast of Rayagada.
The IMD said the deep depression was likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken into a depression by Thursday evening, before weakening further over the following 24 hours. The system had maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kmph.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Visakhapatnam recording 28 cm, Koyyalagudem 20 cm, and Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada and Peddapuram 15 cm each in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Several other places received more than 5 cm of rain.
Road connectivity was disrupted in several areas, with floodwater inundating the main roads connecting Anakapalli and Chodavaram and bringing traffic to a halt, according to PTI Videos. In Peddakatha village in Vizianagaram district, relatives of a deceased person were forced to wade through floodwater while carrying the body.
Ponds, canals and rivulets overflowed in Parvatipuram Manyam district after two to three days of rain, while Vijayawada continued to receive rain from Wednesday morning, inundating low-lying areas. Several schools in the city remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather situation and directed districts to remain alert as rain was expected to continue on Thursday and Friday. “Restore road connectivity immediately in places where roads are affected by heavy water flow. Alert inhabitants where landslides are likely to occur,” he said in an official press release.
In Odisha, parts of the state were also lashed by heavy rain under the influence of the system, which was moving inland after crossing neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The downpour raised concerns over flooding and landslides in south Odisha, prompting the state government to send two senior ministers to the region to oversee preparedness.
The IMD said rainfall intensity would increase as the system moved into Odisha, with rain expected to continue for the next two days. An average of 70 mm of rain was recorded across the state in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Thursday, with Semiliguda in Koraput recording 193.9 mm.
The weather office issued a red warning for Nabarangapur, forecasting more than 20 cm of rain, while Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri were placed under an orange warning for 12-20 cm of rain. Nine other districts were under a yellow warning for 7-11 cm.
Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabindra Narayan Naik was sent to Koraput and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik to Gajapati to monitor the situation and assist district administrations, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
“We are well prepared for the situation, with the men and machines deployed at the strategic locations. As per Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's instructions, the administration is working towards the goal of a 'zero casualty' mission,” Pujari said.
The Water Resources Department intensified night patrolling and field-level vigilance at strategic locations, with engineering officers and field staff monitoring critical water infrastructure. The IMD also warned of squally weather along the coast, with winds gusting to 70 kmph, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Friday morning.
Separately, Pujari told the Odisha Assembly that floods this year have affected more than 37.43 lakh people across 26 districts and claimed seven lives. He said 2.12 lakh hectares of crops and 18,067 houses had been damaged, while the state government had released Rs 234.84 crore as compensation for damage to personal property.
The government also approved restoration and repair projects worth Rs 492.7 crore across departments reporting flood damage, including Rs 136.71 crore released initially for public infrastructure and Rs 8.2 crore for restoration of the power infrastructure.
(With inputs from PTI)