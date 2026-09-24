Deep depression makes landfall near Kalingapatnam in Andhra's Srikakulam district

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the north coastal belt, were placed on high alert as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal made landfall near Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district around midnight. The process of landfall continued for nearly three hours.

According to bulletins issued separately by the India Meteorological Department and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the storm system’s landfall triggered widespread power disruptions across the northern region, and pushed local river basins to high-alert levels.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, with Ranastalam, Laveru, and Etcherla warned of extremely heavy downpours.

Deep depression batters several coastal districts

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to persist through Thursday across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Kakinada districts, with moderate to heavy spells extending to the Godavari basin and central coastal districts.

Extremely heavy downpours had already battered several northern and coastal districts over the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, with Palasa in Srikakulam recording a maximum of 141 mm.

This was followed by G Madugula at 100 mm, Bheemunipatnam at 97 mm, Koyyalagudem at 94 mm, Kunavaram at 91 mm, and Gopalapuram at 89 mm. Although overall rainfall intensity decreased over the subsequent 12 hours, administrative and disaster management teams remain on active vigil as rain bands continue moving inland.