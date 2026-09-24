Heavy rain lashes five NTR mandals, makes roads muddy disrupting traffic

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada received rain from Wednesday morning, with showers leaving roads and footpaths wet and muddy in several places. While there was no major waterlogging in the city, slippery stretches made movement difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

All five Vijayawada mandals recorded over 26 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 7 pm.

Across NTR district, 627.8 mm of rainfall was recorded during the period, with the district average standing at 31.39 mm. Tiruvuru received highest rainfall at 99 mm, followed by Reddigudem at 62.6 mm and Vissannapeta at 55.8 mm. Gaddamanugu Konduru recorded 40.4 mm, while Atlapragada Konduru had 30.6 mm.

Rain recorded across Krishna district over 246 mm and an average of 9.5 mm by 8.30 am. Bapulapadu recorded the highest at 20.6 mm, followed by Kankipadu at 17.4 mm and Nandivada and Kruthivennu at 16.2 mm each. Gannavaram received 12.2 mm, while Gudivada recorded 11.8 mm.

The deep depression was expected to cross the North Andhra-South Odisha coast between Vizag and Gopalpur on Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra said measures were being taken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of drain water in view of the rains. He directed officials to monitor the city’s main and internal roads to prevent pothole formation and take up repairs immediately after identifying potholes to avoid inconvenience to the public.