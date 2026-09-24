Housing for scribes: CM Chandrababu Naidu responds positively

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is positive towards finding an early solution to the long-pending housing scheme for journalists in Amaravati, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana said on Wednesday.

Narayana said he would immediately speak to the CRDA Commissioner and the Principal Secretary of (MA&UD) Department and initiate the necessary course of action on the housing scheme. He said the scheme would be taken forward under the guidance of the CM.

Representatives of the Amaravati Journalists’ Housing Society met Narayana at his camp office in Vijayawada.

They submitted a legal opinion obtained from a former Registrar General of the SC and explained the legal aspects concerning the implementation of scheme.

The representatives brought to the Minister’s notice, the provisions of G.O. Ms. No. 107 issued by the previous TDP government.

They explained that the legal apprehensions surrounding the housing scheme had been addressed in the legal opinion. They pointed out that all the G.O. relating to the journalists’ housing scheme had been issued by MA&UD Department.

Narayana assured them that he would take up the matter and work towards moving the scheme forward.

He reiterated that he would speak to both the CRDA Commissioner and the MA&UD Principal Secretary on the issue.