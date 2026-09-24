Jagan meets Governor, seeks CBI probe into DSC teacher recruitment

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, submitting a formal representation demanding a CBI probe into alleged widespread irregularities in the DSC teacher recruitment process and the immediate resignation of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media after briefing the Governor, Jagan presented what he termed “irrefutable documentary and audio-visual evidence” outlining the alleged fraud—spanning paper leaks, arbitrary executive orders, fake sports quota certificates, and compromised exam administration.

Elaborating on the alleged operational flaws, the YSRCP chief pointed out that both question paper drafting and examination conduct were entrusted to a single official heading the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

He highlighted that an outsourcing employee who secured the top rank was denied an appointment, which he cited as clear proof of a paper leak.

Furthermore, Jagan alleged that government orders (GOs) were issued to illegally appoint 372 favoured candidates without requiring them to sit for the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or DSC exams, only for those GOs to be quietly revoked after serving their purpose.