Maintain decorum in courtroom: Andhra Pradesh HC to lawyer

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday strongly objected to the practice of recording proceedings inside the courtroom and posting videos on social media, expressing displeasure over comments made by advocate Jada Sravan Kumar, who allegedly attributed motives to the judges while discussing court proceedings online.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan said judges were being targeted through such posts and reminded the advocate that lawyers, as officers of the court, also had a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

The bench said courts had already delivered clear judgments on payment of professional fees to advocates.

When the court directed the parties to study those judgments and place copies before it, there was no justification for attributing any ulterior motives to the Bench, it observed.

The bench advised Sravan Kumar to maintain proper decorum inside the courtroom and clarified that it did not prevent any advocate from making submissions.

It said intervention would be made only when arguments became unnecessary or irrelevant.

The observations came during the hearing of a PIL challenging the installation of statues on roads.