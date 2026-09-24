NAN GreenMet plans to set up recycling unit in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level business delegation led by Vedanta Limited Executive Vice Chairman and NAN Partners Founder and Chairman Navin Agarwal visited the APCRDA headquarters at Rayapudi on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in Amaravati.

The delegation included NAN Partners Director Naivedya Agarwal, Deputy CEO Gaurav Shukla, Technical Director Navnath Vhatte, NAN Greenmet Business Development Manager Shrutika Patil and Silox India MD and CEO Prakash Raman. APCRDA Joint Director Anjana James and General Manager (Economic Development) Stephen SJS received them.

APCRDA officials presented the capital’s master plan, trunk infrastructure, upcoming Government Complex and proposed economic corridors through the ‘Amaravati Digital Twin’ platform. Agarwal appreciated the State government’s long-term vision and the pace of development.

Later, APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju discussed investment opportunities and assured institutional support and regulatory facilitation. NAN Partners has already committed Rs 2,500 crore in AP and proposed another Rs 2,500 crore investment to set up rare earth magnet manufacturing ecosystem.

The delegation interacted with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. Expressing happiness at meeting Navin Agarwal and his team, Lokesh, in a social media post, said, “We had a good discussion on the company’s plans in AP and the opportunities emerging in clean energy, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

I was also invited for the foundation-laying ceremony of NAN GreenMet’s lithium-ion battery recycling facility at Naidupeta. Glad to see this growing interest in AP and look forward to welcoming more investments that create jobs, build new capabilities and strengthen our industrial ecosystem.”