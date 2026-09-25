51 fishing boats of AP steered towards Odisha

VIJAYAWADA: In light of severe weather conditions and rough seas triggered by the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated high-priority measures to ensure the safety of native fishermen stranded along the coast.

Coordinating closely with Odisha maritime and fisheries authorities, the government has arranged emergency shelter for dozens of mechanised fishing vessels navigating hostile sea conditions.

Speaking on the rescue and safety operations, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu stated that 51 mechanised fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have been safely steered into Gopalpur Port in Odisha following high-level coordination with the Odisha Fisheries Department, District Collector, and port administrators.

Among these, one vessel that suffered an engine failure mid-sea was towed to safety and securely anchored inside the harbour. Additionally, 16 other boats have safely docked at the Arayapalli Fish Landing Centre in Odisha.

The Minister confirmed that the crews of two other boats highlighted in initial distress reports by the Fisheries Commissioner are safe in Gopalpur. Officials have contacted the families of the stranded fishermen to update them on their safety.