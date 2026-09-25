Andhra Pradesh: Flood threat looms large as rains lash Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A flood threat is looming over the Godavari districts with heavy rains continuing in the agency areas and floodwater from the Sabari and other upper catchments expected to reach the river within the next 48 hours. Dowleswaram Barrage Superintending Engineer Srinivas said the flood level is expected to increase in the coming days.

He said inflows at present were normal, but a rise was expected as water from the Sabari and upper catchments reaches the Godavari.

Polavaram district Collector K Dinesh Kumar directed officials to remain on high alert, particularly in vulnerable, low-lying and cut-off areas. Officials estimated that the Sabari would get around four lakh cusecs of water.

Seventeen relief centres have been identified at 15 locations in the Rampachodavaram division, covering 22 villages. Special vigilance has been ordered from September 26 to 28, with V.R. Puram and Kunavaram mandals receiving particular attention. Boats, rescue teams, medical personnel and essential supplies have been kept ready.

Meanwhile, incessant rain paralysed civic life in Rajamahendravaram, with waterlogging reported at several low-lying locations, including Railway Station Road, Hi-Tech Bus Stand, Tummalova and Aryapuram. Fallen trees and overflowing streams disrupted traffic and power supply at several places in the agency areas.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena inspected affected areas and directed officials to prevent water stagnation, remove fallen trees and trim dangerous branches. A 24-hour control room has been established at 9494060060.

West Godavari Collector C Nagarani said the administration has set up control rooms to provide emergency services and monitor the situation in view of Cyclone Arnab and the possibility of heavy rains and flooding.

District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure immediate assistance to people in affected areas.