Andhra: Villagers wade through stream for last rites due to lack of bridge

VIZIANAGARAM: A pall of gloom descended on Peddakadha village in Dattirajeru mandal following the death of two elderly residents, which subsequently exposed the grim lack of basic infrastructure as grieving villagers had to cross an overflowing stream to perform the final rites in the district on Thursday.

The tragedy turned into an ordeal for the bereaved families as no dignity in the death due to lack of basic amenities to their village.

According to sources, Incessant rains accompanied by biting cold weather over the past 48 hours claimed the lives of Samireddy Paradeshamma (65) and Ningireddy Laxmunaidu (63), who succumbed to the severe drop in temperature, in Peddakadha village under Dattirajeru mandal in the district on Thursday.

However, the tragedy turned into an ordeal for the bereaved families as there was no proper approach road to the village burial ground. Therefore, the residents of Peddakadha were forced to carry both biers through the waist-deep, turbulent waters of the overflowing Yedumpula Gedda stream. The video, which shows the locals facing difficulties went viral on social media platforms.