Depression-induced widespread rainfall brings relief to Andhra Pradesh farmers

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to farmers across Andhra Pradesh, widespread rainfall triggered by successive weather systems over the Bay of Bengal has provided a crucial lifeline to moisture-stressed crops, particularly those at a critical stage of growth and facing the threat of drying up.

The rainfall has come after a prolonged spell of deficient rain that affected agricultural activity across the State. The extended rainfall deficit had reduced cultivation prospects in several areas, with some farmers unable to take up cultivation and others leaving portions of their land fallow due to inadequate moisture and water availability.

So far, paddy, the State’s largest Kharif crop, has been cultivated in 12.725 lakh hectares, while cotton covered 4.260 lakh hectares and groundnut 1.568 lakh hectares. Pulses performed better at 3.410 lakh hectares, with redgram accounting for 2.899 lakh hectares, blackgram 0.427 lakh hectares, green gram 0.067 lakh hectares and soybean 0.112 lakh hectares.

Tobacco remained among the crops with the lowest coverage at 0.003 lakh hectares, followed by horsegram at 0.008 lakh hectares, while jute and mesta covered 0.012 lakh hectares.

Overall, Andhra Pradesh has so far covered 24.226 lakh hectares under Kharif crops, accounting for 79 per cent of the full-season normal of 30.84 lakh hectares.

For crops already sown, the latest rain has arrived at a critical juncture. The replenishment of soil moisture is expected to help crops showing signs of stress withstand dry conditions and continue their growth. The extent of recovery, however, will depend on the intensity and distribution of rainfall and the stage of the crop.