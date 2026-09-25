Don’t confine Partnership Summit to MoUs: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to organise five regional conferences in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Anantapur and Tirupati as a prelude to the CII Partnership Summit-2026 and to attract large-scale investments.

Reviewing preparations for the 31st CII Partnership Summit-2026, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, Naidu said the Partnership Summit should not be limited to signing MoUs, but should also inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and further strengthen the Andhra Pradesh brand.

The Chief Minister directed officials to promote MSMEs through an MSME showcase at every regional conference. He also suggested introducing an innovative Shark Tank-style platform to connect start-ups with potential investors. He asked officials to link the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs with the regional conferences.

He directed them to prepare an action plan to lay foundation stones for MSME parks in another 30 constituencies before the Partnership Summit

The regional conferences should encourage school students to develop start-up ideas, he said, adding that entrepreneurship-related subjects should be introduced from Class 7 onwards to inspire students at an early age.

The Chief Minister also suggested organising programmes on the lines of ‘Invest Kadapa’ in all districts to attract more investments.