Floodwater enters BC boys’ hostel in AP's Parvathipuram town

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Heavy rains triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal led to a waterlogging problem in several low-lying areas in Parvathipuram town in the district on Thursday.

Especially, Social Welfare (BC) Boys’ Hostel in Bypass Colony was completely inundated after floodwater gushed into the premises. Water rapidly breached the walls of the ground floor, leaving the students to move to another place. As water entered living quarters, students scrambled to place their clothing, bedding, and study materials on elevated beds.

Based on the hostel staff’s information, District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy directed the local revenue and municipal officials to take immediate measures to control the floodwaters and evacuate the students. However, the social welfare authorities confirmed that all students are completely safe and food and accommodation have been arranged in another location.

Following immediate directives from the District Collector, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Madhuri conducted an on-site inspection of the hostel.