Goa Shipyard facility ushers in growth of Machilipatnam: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed Goa Shipyard facility in Machilipatnam is a major milestone for the port city and a positive indication of its future development, says Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday.

Welcoming the State Cabinet’s approval for setting up the Goa Shipyard facility in Machilipatnam, Ravindra said the project would be another major attraction for the city. He cut a cake along with party leaders and workers and thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approving the project.

Ravindra said Goa Shipyard, which has decades of experience in building ships and warships, had come forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh. The proposed facility would involve an investment of nearly `8,000 crore and be established on 400 acres. The construction of warships would place Machilipatnam on the country’s defence manufacturing map, he said.

The project was expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, Ravindra said. The government would formulate plans to provide skill training to local youth and women so they could benefit from the employment opportunities created by the project.

As the Centre had suggested completing the project within two years, the State government would expedite all necessary permissions and clearances, he said. Ravindra added that the ongoing development of Machilipatnam Port and harbour would pave way for investments. He said efforts would be made to involve local youth and women in the project and provide them with greater economic opportunities.