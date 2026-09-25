Harness rain-induced inflows to fill water bodies in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to harness all rain-induced inflows generated by the deep depression to fill reservoirs, tanks and minor water sources across the State.
Holding a review meeting with senior officials at the Real-Time Governance (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister discussed the use of AI-based technology, data analytics, and strategies to mitigate the impact of El Niño.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that groundwater levels had improved to some extent due to the rainfall received over the past three days following the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.
Around 11,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the Prakasam Barrage from the Munneru and other catchment areas, the officials informed.
CM stresses use of tech to forecast impact of El Nino on farm sector
Naidu instructed them to utilise the inflows into the Godavari to fill the Yeleru Reservoir with 24 TMC of water. Water should also be supplied through the Polavaram Left Main Canal to water bodies up to Anakapalli, he said.
The officials said heavy rainfall had been recorded in 16 districts, with Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari and Krishna among those experiencing a significant impact.
The Chief Minister reviewed the rainfall, wind intensity, rising flows into the rivers and streams, inflows into reservoirs and the rainfall forecast for the coming days. He directed the official machinery to remain alert, continuously monitor the latest situation, and take advance precautionary measures wherever required to mitigate loss.
The government expects heavy inflows into reservoirs in the Godavari basin, including Sabari, Indravati, Yeleru, Tandava, Yerrakalva, Pampa and Meghadrigedda, due to the continuing rains. Inflows into Yeleru Reservoir are expected to reach 21,200-26,500 cusecs, Tandava 6,000-7,500 cusecs, Meghadrigedda 2,400-3,000 cusecs and Pampa 3,100-3,875 cusecs.
The officials said inflows into reservoirs in North Coastal Andhra are also expected to increase significantly in the coming days. Inflows into the Nagavali and Vamsadhara basins are likely to rise due to the rainfall. Gotta Barrage may reach Warning Level-I by Friday morning.
At Bhadrachalam, Warning Level-I is likely to be reached by Saturday afternoon, and Warning Level-II by that night. At Dowleswaram Barrage, Warning Level-I is expected by Sunday morning, and Warning Level-II by the evening. At Kuntha on the Sabari river, the warning level is likely to be reached by Saturday morning, the officials informed.
The Chief Minister said as climatic conditions such as El Niño cannot be changed, internal conditions can be improved to reduce its impact.
The impact of El Niño could be mitigated to some extent by improving soil health, recommending alternative crops.
Naidu underlined the need for use of technology to forecast the impact of El Niño, and provide necessary advisories to the agriculture sector.
The Chief Minister said the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture will be laid on October 2, along with the launch of the programme to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub. He also examined applications developed by Prithvi, a youth based in the United States, as part of the Swarna Andhra-Swachha Andhra initiative, including groundwater-related activities.
The Chief Minister appreciated Prithvi for developing the applications by integrating datasets collected from various government departments with NASA satellite imagery.
ISA project launch on Oct 2
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) will be laid on October 2. Stone for Horticulture Hub at Madanapalle will also be laid on the same day