Harness rain-induced inflows to fill water bodies in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to harness all rain-induced inflows generated by the deep depression to fill reservoirs, tanks and minor water sources across the State.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials at the Real-Time Governance (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister discussed the use of AI-based technology, data analytics, and strategies to mitigate the impact of El Niño.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that groundwater levels had improved to some extent due to the rainfall received over the past three days following the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Around 11,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the Prakasam Barrage from the Munneru and other catchment areas, the officials informed.

CM stresses use of tech to forecast impact of El Nino on farm sector

Naidu instructed them to utilise the inflows into the Godavari to fill the Yeleru Reservoir with 24 TMC of water. Water should also be supplied through the Polavaram Left Main Canal to water bodies up to Anakapalli, he said.

The officials said heavy rainfall had been recorded in 16 districts, with Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari and Krishna among those experiencing a significant impact.