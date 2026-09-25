Lokesh moots maritime corridor linking Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has proposed a ‘Coast-to-Coast’ logistics and commercial corridor linking Gujarat on the western coast with AP on the eastern coast to strengthen maritime trade and port-led industrialisation.

He proposed a meeting with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday. He said the two States could share best practices in private port concessions and port-led growth.

Lokesh said AP was developing the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Mulapeta ports. He also sought cooperation in replicating aspects of Gujarat’s GIFT City framework in the proposed business districts of Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.

He also requested the Gujarat government to allot land for a Lord Venkateswara temple to be constructed under the aegis of TTD in Gujarat. RS member Sana Satish accompanied Lokesh.