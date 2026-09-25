Micro‑irrigation gains pace in drought‑hit Kadapa

KADAPA: The distribution of micro‑irrigation equipment is gaining momentum in Kadapa district as farmers turn to water‑saving methods to sustain crops amid severe drought caused by the El Niño effect.

Groundwater levels have dropped sharply, while rivers such as the Kunduru, Pennar and Papaghni show little or no flow. With the government prioritising drinking water, officials could not store adequate supplies from the Srisailam reservoir in irrigation projects, leaving farming activities badly hit.

Against this backdrop, farmers are increasingly adopting drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. Drip irrigation delivers water directly to plant roots in droplets, reducing evaporation and saving 50–60 per cent of water.

It also allows fertigation, enabling liquid fertilisers to be applied through the system. Sprinkler irrigation distributes water from above, resembling rainfall, and is particularly effective on sandy and uneven lands. For 2025–26, the government set a target of covering 13,500 hectares. Registrations were received from 14,632 farmers for 18,829 hectares.

Administrative sanctions were issued for 10,329 farmers covering 13,462 hectares, while equipment was supplied to 10,000 farmers covering 13,108 hectares.