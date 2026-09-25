Minister Anitha hits out at Opposition attacks, says AP government is committed to jobs for youngsters

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has sharply criticised the Opposition on Thursday, declaring that while the ruling alliance is committed to providing jobs for the youth, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s true nature lies in rowdyism.

Addressing the media at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, she reflected on the widespread destruction during the five years of YSRCP rule. She noted that it began with the demolition of the Praja Vedika and peaked with the illegal arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu, systematically dismantling state institutions.

She highlighted that the historic mandate given to the alliance in the 2024 elections is being honoured through the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh. By restoring the rule of law, the government has successfully brought down the State’s crime rate by 14 percent.

The Home Minister said the situation took a dark turn when more than 350 athletes selected under the sports quota arrived at the SAAP office in Vijayawada with their TET certificates to seek protection. Acting on directives from the Tadepalli palace, YSRCP-backed thugs arrived in 50 to 60 cars and launched a brutal, unprovoked attack on these candidates.