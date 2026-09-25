Red sanders smuggler shot in leg after attacking cops in Kadapa

KADAPA: A night checking operation turned violent at Duvvuru in Mydukuru constituency during the early hours of Thursday after a notorious red sanders smuggler attacked police personnel with a knife, injuring a constable.

In self-defence, Chapadu Sub-Inspector Chinna Peddayya fired three rounds from his service weapon—discharging two warning shots into the air before opening fire at the fleeing suspect’s legs, injuring the prime suspect, Sheikh Chimparti Zakir.

According to Kadapa District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, Chapadu SI Chinna Peddayya and his team were conducting routine vehicle checks near Jagananna Colony around 1 am when an Eicher truck and a Swift Dzire car approached.

Upon spotting the police party, the occupants attempted to flee while pelting stones and sticks at the officers. Police identified the most-wanted smuggler Zakir inside the car. When police closed in, Zakir attacked Constable E. Chennaiah (PC 1789) with a knife, causing injuries to his left hand.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, Zakir attempted another attack, forcing SI Chinna Peddayya to fire two warning rounds into the air. As the suspect continued his assault and attempted to break away, the SI fired a third round targeting the fleeing attacker’s legs, striking Zakir in the left leg to disable him.