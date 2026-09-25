RTC Chief Security Inspector ends life in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: An APSRTC Chief Security Inspector, C Sudarshan Varma (61), allegedly died by suicide at the RMO office premises in Tirupati on Thursday, reportedly distressed over his suspension in connection with corruption allegations.

Varma, a native of Beerivani Kandriga village in Vadamalapeta mandal, was working as a Security Inspector with APSRTC and was promoted as Chief Security Inspector in April 2026. He was suspended on May 8, 2026, following allegations that he had accepted a bribe.

According to his family, Varma had been under severe mental distress for the past few days, maintaining that he had committed no wrongdoing and that the allegations against him were baseless. He had reportedly been approaching senior officials seeking revocation of his suspension.

Varma left his house around 4 am on Thursday, telling his family that he was going to Tirupati. At around 10.15 am, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree inside an old APSRTC drivers’ training classroom on the RMO office premises.

His wife, C Mohana, and relatives rushed to the spot after receiving the information. In her complaint to the Tirupati East police, Mohana reportedly stated that Varma had been distressed over his suspension despite maintaining that he had done nothing wrong, and that he had brought the saree from home before taking the extreme step.

Tirupati East Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)