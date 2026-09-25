Select strong candidates for local elections: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: In a major organisational push ahead of the upcoming local body polls, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed regional coordinators to immediately initiate ground-level preparations, identify strong candidates, and build a unified campaign framework across the State.

Reviewing electoral readiness in a high-level meeting with key regional coordinators at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan emphasised that candidate selection must begin without delay.

He instructed leaders to field credible and capable figures through extensive consultations with local cadres, noting that strategic choices made now will strengthen the party’s foundation for future legislative contests.

Regional coordinators were tasked with holding multiple rounds of reviews to resolve internal disputes, monitor local units, and fortify booth-level management.