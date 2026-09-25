Two killed as speeding lorry rams into stone-laden tractor in Kadapa

KADAPA: Two persons were killed on the spot when a speeding lorry rammed into a stone-laden tractor from behind on the Gopavaram National Highway during wee hours of Thursday.

According to Badvel Rural Police, the deceased were identified as Bhaskar (30) and Ramanaiah (62), both residents of Chauduru village in Proddatur mandal.

The duo was engaged in the business of transporting and selling Naparallu (slate stones) from Proddatur to Badvel.

The accident occurred near the Siddamma Perantalu temple on the Gopavaram National Highway when a fast-approaching lorry crashed into the rear of their tractor. Both occupants sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Badvel Rural Police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and shifted them to the Badvel Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Victims do slate stone business

The duo was engaged in business of transporting & selling slate stones from Proddatur to Badvel. The accident occurred near Siddamma Perantalu temple