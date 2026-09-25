World Bank, ADB assures support for Amaravati greenery

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have assured dedicated financial support to develop eco-tourism and bolster urban green cover across Amaravati, requesting the state government to submit a detailed Green Action Plan.

The joint delegation visited the 18-acre central nursery established by the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) at the N-10 junction in Rayapudi on Thursday. ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, received the delegation and demonstrated the city’s greening initiatives.

Parthasarathy explained that the N-10 nursery currently houses over 5,000 tree species, acting as a primary propagation hub to supply saplings for the 217 sq km capital region.

Greenery is being systematically integrated across 34 major trunk roads, government complex zones, residential clusters, and public parks to transform Amaravati into an eco-tourism destination.

She highlighted the cultivation of oxygen-dense trees like Banyan, Peepal, Neem, and Amla, alongside rare floral species such as Parijatha, Devaganneru, Yellow Gulmohar, and Yellow Moduga.

The delegates were offered fresh coconut water harvested from Malayan Yellow Dwarf palms cultivated within the nursery itself, alongside local refreshments. The World Bank team agreed to allocate special funds upon receiving the comprehensive action plan.