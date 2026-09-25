YSRCP creating unrest to stall growth: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was deliberately creating unrest in the State with the intention of disrupting development, discouraging investments and creating fear among the people.

Speaking to the media in Tenali, Manohar said peaceful protests were part of a democracy, but alleged that bringing anti-social elements from four or five districts to attack teachers was highly condemnable.

He alleged that former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation for anarchy and corruption in the State and claimed that the opposition party was attempting to create law-and-order problems through its protests.

Manohar alleged that the previous YSRCP government had shown little respect for teachers, recalling that during the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers were deployed at liquor shops for sales-related duties. On the ongoing DSC issue, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had repeatedly expressed willingness to hold discussions, but the YSRCP was allegedly creating confusion instead.

He said the government was ready to answer every question raised by Jagan on the DSC issue with documentary evidence and invited him for an open debate. He alleged that out of liquor sales worth Rs 1.30 lakh crore during the YSRCP regime, only Rs 600 crore involved digital transactions.