807 Andhra Pradesh liquor shops up for fresh allotment

VIJAYAWADA: The Prohibition and Excise Department has invited applications for allotment of 807 A4 liquor shops across the State for the Excise Year 2026-27 through a draw of lots. The new Excise Policy will remain in force from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.

Excise Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar said the department invited applications for liquor shop units that have not been renewed or are non-functioning. Of the 807 shops proposed for fresh allotment, 799 fall under the Open Category and eight under the Reserved Category. As per the policy, applicants aged above 21 years are eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions. A person can apply for any number of shops and submit any number of applications for each shop.

The application process commenced on September 24, and applicants can submit applications through online, hybrid or offline modes. The non-refundable application fee is Rs 3 lakh per application, in addition to a processing fee of Rs 1,000.

For online applications, applicants can use the designated portals for Open and Reserved Categories. After entering details in Form-A3(A), selecting the gazette serial number of the desired shop and making the prescribed payment, applicants can download the system-generated Form-A3(B), Registration Certificate in Form-R1 and Entry Pass in Form-E1.

Under hybrid mode, applicants can register online, select manual payment option in CFMS and generate e-Challan to pay the Rs 3 lakh fee at an SBI branch.