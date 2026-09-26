807 Andhra Pradesh liquor shops up for fresh allotment

VIJAYAWADA: The Prohibition and Excise Department has invited applications for allotment of 807 A4 liquor shops across the State for the Excise Year 2026-27 through a draw of lots. The new Excise Policy will remain in force from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.
Excise Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar said the department invited applications for liquor shop units that have not been renewed or are non-functioning. Of the 807 shops proposed for fresh allotment, 799 fall under the Open Category and eight under the Reserved Category. As per the policy, applicants aged above 21 years are eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions. A person can apply for any number of shops and submit any number of applications for each shop.
The application process commenced on September 24, and applicants can submit applications through online, hybrid or offline modes. The non-refundable application fee is Rs 3 lakh per application, in addition to a processing fee of Rs 1,000.
For online applications, applicants can use the designated portals for Open and Reserved Categories. After entering details in Form-A3(A), selecting the gazette serial number of the desired shop and making the prescribed payment, applicants can download the system-generated Form-A3(B), Registration Certificate in Form-R1 and Entry Pass in Form-E1.
Under hybrid mode, applicants can register online, select manual payment option in CFMS and generate e-Challan to pay the Rs 3 lakh fee at an SBI branch.
The Rs 1,000 processing fee can be paid through demand draft, bank voucher or UPI. Applicants can submit applications offline at designated reception centres along with documents and payment proofs. Last date for registration and submission of applications is October 1. Officials will scrutinise applications on October 3.
Officials will conduct the draw only with four or more applications; otherwise, the Excise Commissioner may extend deadline. Collectors will conduct draws.
Officials will conduct the draw for notified shops from 8 am on October 5, and inform the selected applicants on the same day.
Selected applicants will have to fulfil all requirements before obtaining the Form-A4 licence. As per amended Rule 14, obtaining a Permit Room Licence is mandatory for establishing and operating a shop. Selected licensees may pay the annual Retail Excise Tax either in one lump sum or in four equal instalments.
The district-wise allotment of 807 shops are: Srikakulam 39, Vizianagaram 30, Manyam 9, Vizag 52, Anakapalle 39, ASR 3, Kakinada 38, Konaseema 12, East Godavari 4, Polavaram 1, Eluru 19, West Godavari 25, Krishna 35, NTR 18, Guntur 49, Palnadu 24, Bapatla 34, Prakasam 45, Markapuram 21, SPS Nellore 51, Chittoor 19, Tirupati 49, Kurnool 17, Nandyal 27, Anantapur 53, Sri Sathya Sai 17, Annamayya 17 and Kadapa 60, including the respective reserved-category shops.