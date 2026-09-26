Andhra government sets 37L MT of paddy procurement target in Kharif

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set a target of procuring 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the 2026-27 Kharif season and is making arrangements to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties at procurement centres, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said on Friday.

Addressing a State-level meeting on preparedness for Kharif paddy procurement in Vijayawada, Manohar said the State was witnessing good rainfall and that paddy production could exceed the initial estimates. The government had earlier estimated total Kharif paddy production at 1.10 crore metric tonnes, taking into account the anticipated impact of El Niño. In view of the recent rains, the estimates would be reviewed and revised upwards if necessary, he said.

The Minister said the government had introduced several reforms in paddy procurement to ensure timely payments to farmers. Procurement payments were being credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours, he claimed. A major change this season would be the prompt payment of transportation charges to farmers who use their own vehicles to transport paddy from fields to rice mills. As many as 31,000 vehicles would be made available across the State for procurement operations, he said.

The government is also making arrangements for 6.10 crore gunny bags for the season. Officials have been instructed to ensure that quality gunny bags are available at procurement centres. In case of a shortage, alternative bags would be provided immediately, the Minister said.

The State will establish 2,619 paddy procurement centres, with around 24,000 personnel deployed to assist farmers. Joint Collectors have been directed to inspect procurement centres, identify problems at the field level and ensure that farmers receive all necessary services.